Remains of North West baby found after five years

Police in the North West have discovered what is believed to be remains of baby Keamogetse Setshego. Setshego went missing five years ago and was seven-months old.

The baby’s remains were found in a pit toilet this week in Kabe village, close to Mahikeng. Setshego went missing with her mother in April 2019. Her mother’s remains were found about a month later in a pit toilet in the same area. The mother was only 27-year-old.

According to News24, a man's body was also retrieved from a pit toilet in April 2019 and it is believed that he was a possible witness to the disappearance of both mom and baby. Police have arrested four people in connection with the crimes and all four were appeared in the Molopo Magistrate's Court this week. Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said that after five long years of searching, police were able to get information from one of the accused and this helped them find the remains.

Another child killed In early June, an Eastern Cape man was charged with the murder of his three-year-old niece. The 49-year-old subsequently appeared in the Bedford Magistrate’s Court and was charged with murder. Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the child was in a local tavern with her mother when her uncle took her away.