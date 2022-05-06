Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, May 6, 2022

Remember the R200 million cocaine stolen from KZN Hawks office? Here’s the latest

Cocaine. Picture: Reuters

Published 44m ago

Durban - Six months after R200 million worth of cocaine was stolen from a Hawks office on the KZN South Coast, investigations are still ongoing.

When asked on Friday morning if any of the drugs had been recovered or any arrests made, Hawks national spokesperson Thandi Mbambo said there were no developments.

The drugs were allegedly stolen from the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime offices in Port Shepstone between November 6 and 8.

At the time police said thieves broke into the building some time between Friday from 4pm and Monday before 7am by forcing open the windows.

One of the safes in the office, which were used to store exhibits, was tampered with.

The robbers stole 541kg of cocaine with a street value of R200 million and ransacked the office where the safes were kept.

IOL

