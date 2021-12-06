Retired Chatsworth salesman bags R35 million Lotto Plus jackpot
Durban: A 69-year-old Chatsworth man, who recently retired as a salesman, has won the R35.1 million Lotto Plus 1 jackpot.
National lottery operator Ithuba said the win was from the December 1 draw.
The winner purchased his ticket using the Absa banking app. He spent R100 on a quick pick.
The winning numbers from the draw were: 1, 29, 36, 40, 42, 45 and the bonus ball 31.
“This is really unexpected, I am truly surprised. It came at the right time, since it is December and all the festivities are beginning,” the winner told Ithuba.
“As I have just found out, I need time to let this sink in, I have no immediate major plans for my winnings.”
The Chatsworth resident, who is a recently retired salesman and devoted family man, said that, as a retiree, he had just started to enjoy spending more time with his wife, children and grandchildren.
Ithuba said the winner was the second person from KwaZulu-Natal to become a multimillionaire in less than two weeks.
A 72-year-old Margate pensioner bagged the R100m Powerball jackpot recently.
Ithuba chief executive Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winner.
“Ithuba values its partnership with ABSA Bank, where players have the convenience of playing any of their favourite lottery games directly through the banking app.”
IOL