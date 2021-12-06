Retired Chatsworth salesman bags R35 million Lotto Plus jackpot

National lottery operator Ithuba said the win was from the December 1 draw.

Durban: A 69-year-old Chatsworth man, who recently retired as a salesman, has won the R35.1 million Lotto Plus 1 jackpot.

The winner purchased his ticket using the Absa banking app. He spent R100 on a quick pick.

The winning numbers from the draw were: 1, 29, 36, 40, 42, 45 and the bonus ball 31.

“This is really unexpected, I am truly surprised. It came at the right time, since it is December and all the festivities are beginning,” the winner told Ithuba.