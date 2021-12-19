Returning local doctors fight for right to work in SA

A significant court victory was scored recently by an organisation representing South African doctors who have studied overseas, but have apparently been denied seamless integration into the local medical fraternity. Although the country desperately needs trained medical doctors, the South African Internationally Trained Health Professionals Association (SAITHPA) found that their members -- who had studied abroad at their own expense -- were not received with open arms when they returned.

The SAITHPA accused the Health Professionals Council of South Africa (HPCSA), the statutory body that regulates the country's health-care profession, of being generally “stubborn” and “obstructionist” towards their members. The SAITHPA were dissatisfied with the HPCSA’s guidelines for integration, and limited opportunities for their members to write board exams and be eligible to complete their internship and community service in South Africa. They also took umbrage with the format and fairness of the board exams, especially the practical assessments, and claimed that exams were set at levels designated for specialists.

Their latest concern was the number of non-national doctors, mainly from the continent, being employed in the public service space ahead of local doctors. Advocate Rene Govender, the SAITHPA’s legal desk chairperson, said their organisation, formed in 2018 and representing hundreds of doctors from across the racial divide, had won significant legal battles against the HPCSA. Their most recent successes stemmed from their urgent application to the Pretoria High Court in August, on behalf of 108 members, to interdict the HPCSA from enforcing their new pathway policy guidelines for integration, which was formulated in June 2020.

The Medical and Dental Professional Board (MDPB) and the minister of health were also respondents. The guidelines essentially blocked doctors with qualifications from institutions outside South Africa from working in the country. Yet the affected doctors had studied at universities listed in the world directory of medical schools, and their respective qualifications were verified and authenticated by the Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates (ECFMG).

The MDPB uses the same ECFMG’s verification processes to vet credentials of foreign-qualified graduates seeking registration to practice in the country, according to the SAITHPA’s court documents. The applicants also asked to be enrolled for the HPCSA’s board exams set for various dates in September. The SAITHPA stated that the same policy guidelines were previously challenged, in a separate court matter, by Doctor Hoosain Mahomed Vawda, and a set aside order was granted.

Therefore, the SAITHPA raised an urgent application on the basis that the HPCSA failed to honour the order made in Vawda’s matter. The court subsequently ruled completely in the applicants’ favour, the HPCSA did not contest the matter and they have since given the SAITHPA a written undertaking that they would honour the court order. However, the HPCSA only invited about 30 SAITHPA members to write exams in September, which was a breach of the August court order. SAITHPA then sought a contempt of court application against the HPCSA.

This was granted on November 23. “Sixty-two members wrote the board exams on December 9 and 10. The balance will write their practical exams in January. This was a huge victory,” Govender said. She recalled their other big win against the HPCSA in 2019, which was resolved before landing in court.

“There was a huge backlog of our candidates not being granted the opportunity to write their board exams. The HPCSA was only granting 120 seats a year for the exams, but many more graduates were returning expecting integration and the HPCSA could not cope.” Govender said they fought for an increased number of seats at board exams each year because this would increase the country’s pool of doctors. However, due to Covid-19, the HPCSA suspended exams in 2020.

The HPCSA has since relented and there were now four sittings a year. Getting the HPCSA to record their practical assessments was also the result of the SAITHPA’s lobbying, she said. Govender said they were surprised by the high number of members failing practical assessments, but added that investigations had revealed acts of corruption were committed.

The HPCSA now records those assessments. Govender said in spite of appealing to the three recent health ministers for assistance, the organisation was ignored. She said President Cyril Ramaphosa had directed their members’ written appeal to him for intervention and a call for a commission of inquiry into the dysfunctionality of the HPCSA to the department of health, but nothing has so far happened.

Govender claimed there might be a political agenda at play considering how many non-national doctors were employed ahead of local doctors. She was categoric: “South Africans should be given priority.” Govender questioned why the government was still investing in the Cuban doctor training programme, while the country’s own returning doctors faced integration obstacles.