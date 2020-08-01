Revised 2020 school calendar for SA announced

JOHANNESBURG - The department of Basic Education today released the revised school calendar for South African schools. The review of the school calendar came after a Cabinet decision that schools should break for four weeks. In his address to the nation a week ago President Cyril Ramaphosa said that schools would close for 4 weeks and reopen on 24 August 2020. The Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga welcomed the school break. ”It is important to bear in mind that the latest opinions of the Ministerial Advisory Committee, medical and science experts is that learners are better at school than in communities and homes where the infections are actually taking place,” said Motshekga. The amended school calendar was released on Saturday. Picture: GCIS According to the department, the consultation process concluded with all stakeholders and the Council of Education Ministers approved the revised school calendar.

It is the second time this year that the school calendar has been revised to accommodate the changes that have been brought by the impact of the coronavirus.

In terms of the new version of the calendar schools will resume on 24 August 2020.

The are 163 actual school days for teachers and 156 for learners.

The school year will be completed on 15 December 2020 for Grade R-11 and that it is not carried over to the first quarter of 2021.

A break in school will be needed to separate the third and fourth terms. As a result there will be a one week break in October from 26 to 30.

The teaching, learning and assessment for 2020 academic year must be concluded by 15 December 2020 for Grade R-11.

The 2020 Grade 12 examinations will be completed by 15 December and the marking be concluded on 22 January with results released on 23 February 2021.

The new school year will commence on 25 January 2021 for teachers and learners a few days later.

The department of education said in a statement, that the calendar will be gazetted and published early next week.

The Minister will issue directions for the basic education sector this coming week.

The Directions will provide guidance on various matters affecting the basic education sector.

IOL NEWS