Revised Blue Train schedule released, as investigation into derailment continues

Durban: Transnet said a revised train schedule had been communicated to customers and the tourism market at large, following the derailment of one of its luxury Blue Trains at the weekend. “Train Set 1 of the Blue Train will continue operating and servicing customers in the coming months,” said spokesperson Ayanda Shezi.

“This follows the derailment incident affecting Train Set 2, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning. “The derailment, which occurred on a secluded line, does not affect other train movements.” Nineteen empty coaches of one of the Blue Trains derailed, at the Union Station Loop, in Germiston.

Shezi said the cause of the derailment was being investigated. She said Transnet would provide updates. Last week, Club Med cited the Blue Train as the world's most Instagram-worthy and luxurious train trips. It placed 19th.