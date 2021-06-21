Robber gets 35 years jail time for fatally shooting a man and stealing his cellphone

Durban: A 22-year-old man, who fatally shot dead a man in October 2019 and robbed him of his firearm and cellphone, has been convicted. Minenhle Biyela was recently convicted and sentenced in the Mtunzini Magistrate’s Court.

He received 20 years’ imprisonment for the murder of Sphakamiso Mzobe and an additional 15 years for robbing him. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said Mzobe, 34, was on his way home when he was ambushed by unknown men who robbed him of his firearm and cellphones on the evening of October 19. “He was shot multiple times in the body by the men who fled the scene on foot.

“His lifeless body was found the following day.” Mbele said a case of murder was opened at the Maphumulo SAPS. She said police eventually nabbed Mzobe.