Robbers raid high-end Durban clothing store

Durban: A clothing shop in Springfield selling high-end merchandise was robbed on Wednesday morning.

On the eThekwini Secure Facebook page, pictures of policemen and spent cartridges were seen outside the store.

At this stage, it is not known if there were any injuries or what was taken.

The SAPS have been approached for comment and the story will be updated.

Social media users have called for tighter security in all malls and shopping centres.

Facebook users said:

Nduduzo Baba KaNhlonipho MzeLemu: These guys knew what they were doing. They took all expensive clothes, jeans and jackets.

Jali Sandile: That gate must be closed, everybody must use the small one near the main entrance. Security needs to be beefed up in all malls and shopping centres. This is scary.

In April this year, a 34-year-old man was shot in his leg when he was robbed by a gang at a Durban shopping mall soon after leaving a banking facility.

IOL