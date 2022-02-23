Rosettenville shooting: 10 suspects in court

THE 10 suspects arrested during the multidisciplinary operation in Rosettenville appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court yesterday, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) said.

“They are facing eight charges of murder, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, possession of explosives and possession of hijacked vehicles,” said Hawks national spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo. “They were part of at least 25 suspects who were accosted during a Crime Intelligence-led operation where their alleged plans to commit a cash in transit robbery were intercepted by a multidisciplinary team led by the national task team in Moffatview, in the south of Johannesburg.” Mbambo said eight suspects were fatally shot.

“All SAPS members and a Johannesburg Metro Police Department member who were shot and injured during the ordeal are recovering well,” she said. At least 25 men were accosted by police while they were planning to carry out a cash in transit heist. On Tuesday, the police watchdog body, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), detailed a crime that spanned five places, nine high-calibre firearms, 10 stolen high-performance vehicles, and some of the alleged cash-in-transit robbers shot dead during the extensive exchange of gunfire. Ipid narrated how the deadly shooting in Rosettenville played out in the Johannesburg southern suburb on Monday.

The Ipid report confirmed that the suspects were planning to commit a cash-in-transit heist in Johannesburg when they were intercepted by a sea of police officers – some in the sky in a helicopter. The police had gathered intelligence over many days, watching the suspects closely before pouncing on Monday. The group of suspects consisted of at least 25 people. Ipid said eight of them were shot dead, others were injured and some fled.