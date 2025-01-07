RTMC urges caution for night travel in rainy conditions after N3 accident claims 18 lives

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has urged motorists to avoid travelling at night in rainy conditions following a horrific accident on the N3 between Van Reenen’s Pass and Tugela Plaza on Monday that resulted in 18 deaths. RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said the crash, involving a truck, a minibus, and a light motor vehicle, caused the deaths of 13 adults and five children. A baby escaped with serious injuries.

“The Road Traffic Management Corporation would like to reiterate its calls to motorists to exercise extreme caution when driving in rainy conditions.” “Drivers are also advised to avoid night-time travel as evidence has shown that this is the time at which most fatal crashes happen,” he said. Zwane said members of the National Traffic Police and the South African Police Service worked the whole night to clear the scene and provide assistance to the affected road users.

“The road was eventually opened this morning after almost 10 hours,” he said. According to Zwane, crash investigators from the RTMC are currently on the scene trying to determine the exact cause of the crash. “The SA Weather Service has issued a warning for severe weather conditions in some parts of the country, and motorists are advised to reduce speed, increase the following distance, and keep lights on,” said the RTMC.

KZN Department of Transport and Human Settlements spokesperson Ndabe Sibiya said the investigation into the causes of the horrific accident has begun. “As guided by the MEC, the Head of the Department, Siboniso Mbhele, is leading a technical team as part of the first phase of the investigation,” he said. Sibiya said the department will share the results of the initial stages of the investigation with the public on Tuesday night (January 7).

The department had previously reported that the truck driver fled the accident scene. Last Monday, at least 16 people lost their lives on KwaZulu-Natal roads in three separate accidents. In one incident, a family of eight travelling to a wedding was killed in Mandaba in Nkandla after a taxi overturned and rolled down the embankment.

Five people were killed in the second incident after two vehicles collided on Emondlo Road near Vryheid. In another tragedy, three people died in a single-vehicle taxi accident on the N2 just before the spaghetti junction. In an IOL report on Monday, the Western Cape Government raised concerns after the Mobility Department released its interim road crash statistics for the festive season, which revealed that there were a total of 106 fatal crashes.