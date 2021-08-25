SA breaches the 11m vaccine mark, with over 8.5m opting for Pfizer

DURBAN: More than 11 million people have received their Covid-19 vaccines in the country. In the past 24 hours, 266 988 doses were administered and by Tuesday afternoon, 11 076 106.

According to National Department of Health, Gauteng was leading the pack with 2 803 330, followed by KwaZulu-Natal, at 1 977 030, and the Western Cape, at more than 1.7 million. The Northern Cape had the least number number of vaccines administered – 214 259. More than 8.5 million vaccines were Pfizer and about 2.5m the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Most of the people vaccinated were female. In the past 24 hours, 10 346 new cases and 369 deaths were recorded. KZN remains the epicentre of the virus, with 31% of all new cases.