SA Covid-19 caseload spikes by 2055, 85 new deaths reported

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - More than 2000 new cases of Covid-19 have been detected in South Africa in the last 24 hours. On Wednesday, the Health Ministry announced that there were 2055 new cases, bringing the country's cumulative count to 708 359. The Ministry reported that 85 new deaths have been reported. "Of the 85 deaths, eight were reported in the past 48 hours. This brings the total number of Covid-19-related deaths to 18 741," the Ministry said. The country's recovery rate stands at 90% with 641 706 recoveries.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 607 883 with 26 537 new tests conducted since the last report.

Data supplied by Dept of Health

Earlier on Wednesday, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, expressed concern at an increase in cases.

"I wish to bring to the attention of all South Africans that our epidemiological reports are showing that in the country, over the last 7 days there has been an increase of 9.1% in new cases. Similarly, over the last 14 days, there has been an increase of 10.7%," he said.

Mkhize said in the last seven days, there has been a marked increase in the number of new cases in the Western Cape.

"We are now encouraging all provinces to pay attention to these increasing numbers and quickly mount a response, including contact tracing and quarantine," he said

Mkhize, who along with his wife tested postive for Covid-19 last week, said they are both improving. He added that his wife, who had to be hospitalised, is back home.

"I remain in quarantine at home, I am resting and recuperating with only a cough remaining from my previous symptoms. I’m also very pleased that my wife has been discharged from hospital today and will now be joining me for quarantine at home," he said.

IOL