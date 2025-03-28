SA government joins forces with WHO and Unitaid to combat cervical cancer

The South African government has joined forces with Unitaid and the World Health Organization (WHO) to combat Cervical Cancer globally. This collaboration aims to scale up cervical cancer prevention programs nationwide, with a focus on vaccination, screening, and treatment.

The Department of Health is hosting the second G20 Health Working Group (HWG) three-day meeting this week at Zimbali in KwaZulu Natal to address the burden of non-communicable diseases and the health challenges of the 21st century through universal health coverage. The meeting was joined by delegates from G20 countries, invited countries and representatives, international organisations, and the Minister of Health, Aaron Motsoaledi. The government said cervical cancer is the second most common form of cancer among women in South Africa. The government said eliminating cancer is critical to advancing gender equality, poverty reduction, and global health goals.

The Department of Health’s Director-General Sandile Buthelezi said global efforts to combat cervical cancer serve as a concrete illustration of how cooperation can advance women’s health and realise a shared goal to bring about the first-ever elimination of cancer. “Improving women’s health isn’t just a health issue, it is an economic imperative, and It drives social stability, boosts productivity, and breaks the cycle of poverty," said Buthelezi. World Health Organization representative in South Africa, Shenaaz El-Halabi, stated that they have the tools and strategies to work towards eliminating cervical cancer and they commend the leadership of G20 countries in advancing equitable access and sustainable solutions.

According to the WHO, the disease claimed the lives of almost 350,000 women globally in 2022. The government said the new vaccines, tests, and treatment technologies have transformed cervical cancer prevention in recent years, yet the disease continues to disproportionately impact women mostly in low and middle-income countries where access to primary health care and preventive services are limited. Cervical cancer elimination would address a major gap in women’s health. “Cervical cancer is preventable and potentially curable, as long as it is detected early and managed effectively,” said the government.

The Global health organization Unitaid has invested US $81 million or R1.4 billion to bring down prices, increase volumes and address operational questions involved in cervical cancer screening and treatment to enable countries to scale up proven interventions with minimal risk. The Unitaid’s deputy executive director, Tenu Avafia, said the organisation has made the investment. However, funding shortfalls still pose enormous challenges to building national cervical cancer elimination programs in low and middle-income countries. The WHO launched the Global Strategy for Cervical Cancer Elimination in 2020, the first-ever road map for the elimination of cancer. Since the launch countries have made enormous strides in rolling out new tools and services. The vaccination against Human Papillomavirus (HPV) provides protection against infection that causes nearly all cases of cervical cancer.

A package of screening and treatment tools, including HPV tests with the option for self-sampling and devices for quickly and easily removing pre-cancerous cells has made it possible to make lifesaving services available to women at lower levels of health care. The government said it will remain committed to scaling up cervical cancer prevention programs nationwide with support from Unitaid, WHO and other partners. The government urges various countries to scale up cervical cancer interventions and progress against non-communicable diseases during these G20 Health Working Group meetings.