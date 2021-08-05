SA has three new Lotto jackpot millionaires. Are you one of them?

DURBAN: National lottery operator Ithuba has confirmed that three people bagged the Lotto and Lotto Plus. The third winner has yet to claim their prize. The winner of the R10 million Lotto Plus from the July 28 draw spent R80 on their winning ticket.

Ithuba said the ticket was purchased at Roasties Convenience Store in Pretoria. The winner, who has made contact with Ithuba, manually selected the winning numbers 3,15, 16, 20, 28, 32 and the bonus ball 1. The Lotto jackpot winner from the same draw bagged R6m.

Ithuba said the winning ticket was purchased on the Nedbank banking app. “The winner, who is not yet known to Ithuba, spent R40 on the winning ticket, using the quick pick selection method,” said chief executive Charmaine Mabuza. The winning numbers are: 1, 5, 13, 22, 27, 28, and the bonus ball is 25.

The third person to bag the R3m Lotto from the July 31 draw purchased their winning ticket at the Pick n Pay Birch Acres Shopping Centre in Kempton Park, Johannesburg. The winner spent R20 on the winning ticket, using the manual selection method, and has come forward. The winning numbers are: 24, 29, 36, 37, 39, 45, and the bonus ball is 50.