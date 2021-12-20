SA inches closer to 40 percent of its adult population fully vaccinated
Durban: Almost 39 percent of South African adults have been fully inoculated against Covid-19.
The country is currently in its fourth wave of infections with a 30 percent positivity rate.
According to statistics released by the Department of Health, a total of 15 349 159 adults have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.
This amounts for 38,57 percent of the population.
The adult population of SA is 39 798 201.
In addition to this, 60 percent of people in the age category of 60 years and over have been fully vaccinated.
A total 813 270 teenagers (12-17 age group) have been vaccinated.
KwaZulu Natal which recorded the highest number of infections in the past 24 hours, only has 32,7 percent of its population vaccinated.
Out of a population of 7,2 million only 2,3 million have opted to be vaccinated.
IOL