SA inches closer to 40 percent of its adult population fully vaccinated

The country is currently in its fourth wave of infections with a 30 percent positivity rate.

Durban: Almost 39 percent of South African adults have been fully inoculated against Covid-19.

According to statistics released by the Department of Health, a total of 15 349 159 adults have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

This amounts for 38,57 percent of the population.

The adult population of SA is 39 798 201.