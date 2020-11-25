SA man booted out of Australia after 9 years in prison for raping two people

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

A South African man has been stripped of his Australian citizenship and will be booted out of the country after spending nine years behind bars for raping two people. According to The West Australia, Robin Gerald Dyers, 49, has been languishing at the immigration centre since his release in May. He was released on parole having served nine years of an 11-year sentence for raping a 22-year-old woman and a 16-year-old teenager in 1999 as well as indecently assaulting a young woman in a parking lot two years later. Upon his release, “he was immediately sent to an immigration detention centre so he could be “removed” from Australia to his native South Africa. “But due to Covid-19 travel restrictions he remains there.

“Dyers, who was married and has a son and daughter in Australia, has already had his citizenship cancelled by the Federal Government,” the paper says.

Dyers, who moved to Australia in 1996, told the court during his trial that he was having marital difficulties and his sexual needs were not being met at home at the time of the rapes.

It was revealed in court that Dyers was in his car when he spotted his teenage victim jogging through the grounds of a local high school on he way to visit a friend.

“He pursued the girl, grabbed her from behind, put his arm across her throat and said, "Be quiet or I'll slit your throat."

“The girl began to scream and struggle, pleading for her life when Dyers forced her face into the ground, removed her clothing and began to rape her.”

The 22-year-victim was raped while she jogged on the grounds of Murdoch University.

The Daily Mail reported last year that Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton said it was his job to keep Australians safe by making use of the law to “strip the citizenship of criminals”.

Dyers had moderate success as a football player before the rapes and subsequent incarceration.

IOL