SA notes a steady increase in Covid-19 recoveries

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - A total of 74% of people diagnosed with Covid-19, have recovered. On Monday, the National Health Department announced that 417 200 people had been diagnosed and have recovered from the coronavirus. According to the latest report from the National Department of Health, Gauteng recorded the highest number of recoveries with 145 776 people recovering from Covid-19, the Western Cape recorded 86 861 recoveries, the Eastern Cape had 76 886 recoveries while in KwaZulu-Natal, just over 55 000 people recovered from the virus. Meanwhile, the department noted an increase of just over 3000 new cases since Sunday. There are now 563 598 confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA. Furthermore, there had been 213 more Covid-19-related deaths reported. The Free State recorded the highest number of deaths on Monday, standing at 64.

Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said 57 people had died in the Eastern Cape, 39 in Gauteng, 30 in the Western Cape, 11 in KwaZulu-Natal, 10 in Mpumalanga and two in the Northern Cape bringing the cumulative number of Covid-19-related deaths in SA to 10 621.

According to testing data, 3 267 494 tests have been conducting in SA thus far.

In looking at the breakdown of Covid-19 cases in SA, a report by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, showed that of the country’s total Covid-19 cases, 325 314 were women, while 234 032 of the case were men. The NICD said 4 252 cases were unknown. The report also showed that people between the ages of 25 - 49 accounted for the highest number of cases.

IOL