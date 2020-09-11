SA records 1 960 new Covid-19 cases, death toll increases to 15 378

Durban - South Africa has recorded 1 960 new cases of Covid-19 the last 24 hours, bringing the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases to 646 398.

On Friday, the Health Ministry announced that 113 more people had died from Covid-19-related illnesses. The total Covid-19 fatality count now stands at 15 378.

“Regrettably, we report 113 more Covid-19 related deaths: 19 from KwaZulu-Natal, 19 from Gauteng, 16 from Eastern Cape, 2 from Free State, 18 from Western Cape, 24 from Mpumalanga and 15 from Northern Cape. Our recoveries now stand at 574 587 which translates to a recovery rate of 88,9%,” the ministry said.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 884 166 with 20 713 new tests conducted since the last report

According to a weekly surveillance report by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, in the period 1 March 2020 through 5 September 2020, 3,335,910 laboratory tests for SARS-CoV-2 were conducted nationally.