SA records 10 008 new Covid-19 cases in just one day

Durban - South Africa recorded more than 10 000 new Covid-19 cases in a day. The country’s Covid-19 caseload has increased to 883 687 with 23 827 deaths and 774 585 recoveries. On Wednesday, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize implored the nation to adhere to strict safety protocols, adding that the country's positivity rate was sitting at 21%, which far exceeded the ideal positivity rate of 10%. Increase in WC (from 2 785 to 3 233) Increase in KZN (from 1 152 to 2 743) Increase in GP (from 1 278 to 1 795) Increase in NW (from 152 to 182) Increase in LP (from 59 to 154) Increase in MP (from 67 to 146) Increase in FS (from 67 to 88) Increase in NC (from 36 to 56) Decrease in EC (from 1 956 to 1 619) "We have seen a significant increase in the daily numbers, with the Western Cape continuing to lead and now breaching the 3000 mark for the first time this week. Seven other provinces reported increases whilst the Eastern Cape reported a decrease in their new cases," he said.

Mkhize said the Department of Health will continue to assess the entire country and where risks are identified, the department will determine if further restrictions are needed.

"We wish to commend all South Africans who heeded government’s call and complied with regulations by not going to the beaches. We know that although this has taken away time for enjoyment from our people, it will certainly contribute to curbing the spread of the virus.

“Our beaches are known for overcrowding during this time and people tend to be carefree. We urge people who will be going to the beach on days permitted, to ensure that it does not become a day of regret where people get infected and lives are lost. We plead with you to be responsible and protect yourself," Mkhize warned.

He urged people to keep a physical distance from others, wear a mask and wash or sanitise hands.

"We also note the various legal challenges that have been brought against government regarding the recent regulations. As Health, we stand by the recommendations made to the NCCC which are well substantiated by evidence. We have every intention to oppose these applications as the department and government’s mandate to protect the lives and health of our people remains paramount. We dare not neglect this responsibility by omitting to take the necessary actions to protect the health care system from being overwhelmed and collapsing, as we’ve seen in other countries," Mkhize said.

Source: Department of Health

