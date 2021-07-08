SA records 22 910 new Covid-19 infections as 460 more die

Durban - South Africa’s death rate related to Covid-19 rose to 63 499 on Thursday night after 460 more people succumbed to the virus. This as the South Africa’s coronavirus infections continued to rise with 22 910 new cases reported on Thursday, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said.

This brought the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 135 246. According to the NICD it represented an increase of 30.4% in the positivity rate. Hospital admissions continued its upward trajectory with an increase of 711 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. Broken down, there were 9 620 in private hospitals and 6 089 in public hospitals with a total of 15 709 people hospitalised.

These figures come amid Gauteng’s active Covid-19 cases breaching the 100 000 mark with 102 857 currently infected with the virus. This was followed by the Western Cape that had a reported 24 512 cases. There were a total of 208 847 country-wide battling Covid-19 with the country’s recovery rate sitting at 87.2%.