SA records 2302 new Covid-19 cases, 58 more deaths reported

Durban - South Africa has recorded 2302 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the country's cumulative total to 790 004. Gauteng, the Western Cape, the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal remain the four provinces with the country's highest Covid-19 cases, recording 234 957, 132 450, 127 737 and 127 842 respectively. On Monday, the Health Ministry announced that 21 535 Covid-19-related deaths had been reported in SA, with 58 more deaths recorded since the last report. EC - 32 FS - 5 Gauteng - 3 KZN - 3 WC - 15 The number of people who have recovered from Covid-19 in SA now stands at 731 242.

Delivering his weekly Covid-19 update, KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala expressed concern for his province's increase in new cases.

"eThekwini Metro has continued to record the highest number of new cases daily, and has contributed approximately half of the total laboratory-confirmed cases provincially," he said.

In a feature by the BBC, called South Africa's Covid Storm, it was noted that SA had the highest number of Covid-19 cases in Africa.

In the feature, a TV crew follows a nurse over a six-month period as she navigated the start inequalities of SA, looking at testing within the richest and poorest communities.

Community health workers are key in weathering the Covid storm - testing within the richest neighbourhoods and densest townships.#BBCAfricaEye follows one nurse as she encounters stigma, poverty and corruption. pic.twitter.com/EN7sJerK0j — BBC News Africa (@BBCAfrica) November 30, 2020

