SA records 3 755 new Covid-19 infections and 76 more deaths amid tighter restrictions

Durban - As the South Africa went onto Adjusted Alert Level 2 on Monday, the country’s latest Covid-19 statistics show that 3 755 new cases of the virus were reported on Sunday coupled with 76 new deaths.

Following a surge in new Covid-19 cases, Cyril Ramaphosa announced tighter Covid-19 restrictions on Sunday night.

The latest data from the National Department of Health showed that the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases identified in South Africa as of 30 May 2021, was 1 662 825.

The number of tests conducted as of Sunday was 11 606 570 with 31 523 tests were conducted since the previous day.

Of the latest reported deaths, the Eastern Cape recorded 0, the Free State 8, Gauteng 17, KwaZulu-Natal 0, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 0, the North West 44, the Northern Cape 1 and the Western Cape 6.

This brought South Africa’s total Covid-19 related deaths to 56 439.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased patients,” Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize said.

The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1 556 874 representing a recovery rate of 93, 6%.

Mkhize said the the total vaccinated under the Sisonke Programme is 479 768. T

“The total vaccinated in Phase Two as at midnight (on Sunday) is 488 551. These vaccinations were with the first dose of Pfizer vaccine. Total individuals vaccinated; Sisonke and Pfizer first dose is 968 319”.

