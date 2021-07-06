SA records 457 more Covid-19 deaths - highest single day rate since February
Durban - South Africa on Tuesday recorded 457 deaths related to the Covid-19 virus - the highest for a single day since February 2 when the peak of the second wave was receding.
The new deaths brings the death rate so far to 62 628 , data from the National Department of Health showed.
As of Tuesday, the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases identified in SA was 2 090 909 after 15 501 new cases were reported.
The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1 845 038 representing a recovery rate of 88.2%.
A total of 3 631 102 vaccines had been administered.
This as the data showed that a total of 182 243 active cases of people battling Covid-19.
Gauteng continued to lead the way in terms of active cases with 89 553 followed by the Western Cape with 22 710.
