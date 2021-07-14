SA records over 17 400 new Covid-19 cases, 453 deaths

Cape Town – South Africa reported 17 489 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 453 deaths, the Health Department said. “As of today the cumulative number of #Covid-19 cases identified in SA is 2 236 805 with 17 489 new cases reported,” the department said on Twitter.

“Today 453 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 65 595 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 1 970 516 with a recovery rate of 88.1%.” National Health Department stats for July 14, 2021. Photo: Supplied The 17 489 new cases represented a 31% positivity rate, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service said. “With the current disruption of some Covid-19 testing sites in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces, individuals who have Covid-19 symptoms who can’t access testing facilities are asked to try and limit the transmission of the virus by taking precautions and to quarantine if possible,” the NICD said.

“14 045 630 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.” The majority of new cases were from Gauteng who account for 46% of the new cases, followed by Western Cape with 17% and Limpopo accounted for 10%. Nine percent of the new Covid-19 cases were found in North West, 7% in Mpumalanga, while Eastern Cape accounted for 5% Free State accounted for 3%; KwaZulu-Natal and Northern Cape accounted for 2%.

National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service stats for July 14, 2021. Photo: Supplied The NICD said that the seven-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased. “The total number of cases today (17 489) is higher than yesterday (12 537) but lower than the average number of new cases per day over the seven preceding days (17 782).” There has been an increase of 787 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, it said.