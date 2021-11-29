SA surpasses the 14 million Covid-19 vaccine mark

Durban - By Sunday, over 14 million South Africans were fully inoculated against Covid-19. This comes against a looming fourth wave.

On Sunday, during his address to the nation, President Cyril Ramaphosa urged South Africans to get vaccinated. “The first, the most powerful, tool we have is vaccination. Since the first Covid-19 vaccines became available late last year, we have seen how vaccines have dramatically reduced severe illness, hospitalisation and death in South Africa and across the world. Vaccines do work. Vaccines are saving lives.“ The exact number was 14 166 407, which accounts for 35,6% of the population.

South Africa has an adult population of just about 39,8 million. Gauteng and KwaZulu Natal have recorded the least number of vaccines administered. They have the highest populations. In Gauteng, where infections are soaring, only 3,5 million out of 11,3 million have opted to get the vaccine.

In KZN, only 2,2 million out of 7,2 million have been fully inoculated. This is also the case for the age category 18-34, where the population is 17,8 million, with only 3,8 million having been vaccinated. Over 400 000 teenagers between the age category of 12-17 have been vaccinated since it opened a little over a month ago.