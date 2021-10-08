SA to receive R134m Covid-19 relief from US government to bolster vaccine drive

Durban: South Africa is set to receive approximately R134 million from the United States government to help strengthen vaccination drives in the country. According to a statement from the US Embassy in Pretoria, this additional support from the American Rescue Plan Act complements more than $800 million (R11.9 billion) in annual foreign assistance from the United States to South Africa.

US Chargé d’Affaires Todd Haskell said Covid-19 is a global challenge that requires a global response. “The world will never be safe when this pandemic is raging globally. New variants will continue to arise, placing us all at risk. “Our overarching aim is to get as many safe and effective vaccines to as many people as fast as possible. Protect yourself and others. Get vaccinated.”

“This additional assistance will strengthen vaccination drives through vaccination site set-up, vaccine service delivery in rural areas, maintenance of the electronic vaccine registration system, and training of health workers.” The United States Mission to South Africa will also continue to collaborate with the National Department of Health on its campaign to promote vaccine acceptance, correct Covid-19 misinformation, and advocate the use of face masks to prevent infection. These efforts build on decades of life-saving work and U.S. leadership in tackling global health crises.