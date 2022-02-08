Sailor dies on board ship in Durban

Durban: A sailor believed to be around 52-years old collapsed and died on board on Monday. According to Paul Herbst, Medi Response responded to Durban Harbour for reports of a person who had collapsed on board a ship. He said it was a suspected heart attack.

“On arrival of paramedics, it was established that a sailor had suffered a medical emergency and passed away, seemingly some time prior to the arrival of crews. “Medi Response search and rescue crew, together with SAPS and Metro Police SAR units and NSRI station five members, moved the deceased to shore, and the matter was handed over to the South African Police Services.” SAPS have been approached for comment.

MORE ON THIS LOOK: Brazilian crewmen airlifted to Durban hospital following fatal on board accident