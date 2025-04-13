Samwu demands overdue salary increases for Tshwane municipal workers

The South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) in Tshwane is calling on the City of Tshwane to pay outstanding salary increases for municipal workers after Mayor Nasiphi Moya reported a projected R2,86 billion in cash reserves. The union is demanding payment of a 3,5% salary increase for 2021, which is a long-overdue adjustment that was agreed upon in a collective agreement.

In addition, the union wants a 5,4% salary increase for 2023, another adjustment that the City has refused to implement, citing financial constraints. The union describes the outstanding salary increases for municipal workers as a "festering injustice" that remains unresolved due to ongoing labour court processes. During her State of the Capital Address on Thursday, Moya mentioned that Tshwane’s financial outlook was starting to show signs of improvement, attributing it to decisive actions taken and growing resident support.

“We are proud to report that our cash reserves are projected to reach R2,86 billion in the 2025/26 financial year. This marks an important step toward financial stability, with our liquidity coverage improving from 23 days to 43 days over the next two years. While there is more work to do, we are moving in the right direction,” she said. Regional Samwu secretary, Donald Monakhisi, said with the City’s reported R2,86 billion in cash reserves, meant there was no justification for delaying the implementation of outstanding salary increases. “We urge the Executive Mayor and council to prioritise the resolution of these arrears as a matter of moral and legal obligation, ensuring that workers are not forced to bear the brunt of past fiscal mismanagement,” he said.

He said the increases were not merely numerical adjustments but represented the livelihoods of workers who have kept the city operational despite facing various crises. In the same breath, Monakhisi said the union welcomed Moya’s address and remained cautiously optimistic about her vision. He said: “This address marks a significant step toward restoring public confidence in the City’s governance, particularly through its focus on six resident-centered priority areas designed to guide service delivery.”

The union commended the multiparty coalition government’s collaborative and pragmatic approach, saying it “stands in stark contrast to the instability and factionalism of previous administrations”. “Of paramount importance is the commitment to stabilise the City’s finances, including the adoption of a funded budget, the introduction of debt relief schemes, the implementation of aggressive revenue collection strategies, and the prioritisation of settling historical debts to critical entities such as Eskom and Rand Water,” Monakhisi said. The union further appreciated the administration’s emphasis on infrastructure development as a pillar of economic revitalisation.