SAPS continue to investigate Moti brothers kidnapping despite interdict

Durban: Police say they will continue to investigate the kidnappings of the Moti brothers despite police being interdicted from obtaining statements from the victims. On Monday morning, SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda told IOL the victim’s father interdicted the police from obtaining statements from his children.

In addition, police were not allowed to interview any other member of the family. In October, Zia, Alwaan, Zayyad and Zidan Moti were on their way to school when their vehicle, a BMW, was intercepted by two vehicles. IOL reported that a gang of suspects armed with R5 rifles and handguns broke a window and then unlocked the vehicle.

The boys were found on November 10 in Vuyani. They had been unharmed. Netshiunda said police had also received reports that the family had moved to Dubai. “But that is not for us to confirm. This also forms part of our investigations as the case is active and investigations continue.”

Netshiunda said, in addition, police would not be commenting about the merits of the interdict at this stage. When asked if this was a common occurrence with cases of kidnapping, Netshiunda said: “It is not a common occurrence. Usually, victims of crime accept any help the police can offer.”

Crime activist Yusuf Abramjee told eNCA that he hoped the Moti family would reconsider and cooperate with police. He said this had created the perception that crime pays. “From what I’m told, police put in massive resources that runs into millions. Police were on this case 24/7. It is unfortunate they are not part of this investigation.”

He said the gang appeared to be dangerous with heavy power involved in a number of other kidnappings. He said they would now continue to “run terror” and target other families. Ambramjee said he won’t be surprised if SAPS consider charges of defeating the ends of justice if the parents refuse their children be interviewed.