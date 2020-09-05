SAPS integrated teams seize drugs, cash, firearms and make several arrests in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN - Targeted operations in Cape Town and in Atlantis and Malmesbury north of the city by integrated operational teams of South African Police Service (SAPS) officers this week resulted in the arrest of several suspects and the confiscation of drugs, cash, and illegal firearms and ammunition, the SAPS in the province said on Saturday. In an intelligence-led search and seizure operation, a team descended on a residence in Chatsworth in Malmesbury, where they arrested seven suspects between the ages of 18 and 49 and seized Mandrax tablets and crystal methamphetamine, SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said in a statement. "An amount of R10,785 in cash, believed to be proceeds of crime, was also seized. The seven suspects who are allegedly linked to organised gangs on the Cape Flats, have been charged for dealing in drugs." Later on Friday night, the team executed another search and seizure operation in Robinvale in Atlantis, where they "dug up a firearm with ammunition hidden on the ground". The firearm was reportedly stolen in Durbanville in 2019. A total of 300 Mandrax tablets, 38 “stoppe dagga”, and a mobile card (speed point) device were seized during the operation. A 53-year-old man was arrested and had been charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition and dealing in drugs. All the arrested suspects would appear in court on Monday, Potelwa said.

In other SAPS operations in the Cape Town area this past week, 10 suspects were arrested and and drugs, firearms, and ammunition were confiscated, spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said in a separate statement.

In an intelligence-driven operation by a provincial integrated team on Thursday at an address in Bellville South, a search was conducted and 800 Mandrax tablets, cocaine, and an undisclosed amount of money were confiscated. A 42-year-old man was arrested for dealing in drugs.

On Friday, Elsies River SAPS crime prevention officers were patrolling in Leonsdale when they heard gunshots. They followed up and saw a suspect running away. Police stopped the suspect and upon searching him he was found to be in possession of a 9mm pistol and ammunition. The 22-year-old suspect was arrested and was expected to appear in court in Goodwood soon, Rwexana said.

In Nyanga, police arrested three suspects aged 19, 42, and 47 on Thursday following their alleged involvement in rape cases in the area. The 19 year old was arrested for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl on August 12 in Nyanga.

"It was reported the girl went to a shop and never came back. A missing person report was opened, but she came back home the following day, citing she visited her boyfriend. Her mother opened a case of statutory rape," Rwexana said.

The 42 and 47-year-old men were arrested for allegedly raping a woman. The victim alleged that on August 22 she was drinking with four men in the Newlands squatter camp in Nyanga when one of the men pulled down her pants and started raping her. Two other men also raped her.

The three suspects would appear in the Wynberg Magistrates' Court on Monday on charges of rape.

Four other suspects, aged between 27 and 34, were arrested after they were found in possession of a vehicle that was hijacked in Gugulethu. The officers were on patrol in the vicinity of Crossroads when they were informed about the vehicle parked at a residence in the New Rest informal settlement in Crossroads. Police went to the address and spotted the vehicle parked in the yard. The four suspects were found inside the shack and were arrested.

Anther suspect, 38, was arrested for being in possession of a vehicle which was reported stolen last month in Goodwood. Officers followed up on information and arrested the man in Klipfontein Mission Station in Crossroads, Rwexana said.

- African News Agency (ANA)