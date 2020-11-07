SAPS national commissioner welcomes arrest of cop killer suspects

PRETORIA - South African Police Service (SAPS) national commissioner General Khehla John Sitole on Saturday welcomed the arrest of two suspects in connection with the murder this week of an off-duty police officer in Eldorado Park in Johannesburg.

Sitole has commended the tireless efforts of the multi-disciplinary SAPS team who, within 24 hours, secured the arrest of two wanted suspects believed to be behind the fatal shooting of an off-duty crime intelligence warrant officer on Thursday in Extension 1 in Eldorado Park in Johannesburg, SAPS spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said in a statement.

"It is reported that the warrant officer was chatting to an acquaintance when one of the suspects approached and allegedly fired shots directly at the deceased. The member was certified dead on the scene after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body," she said.

The Gauteng SAPS then ordered the immediate mobilisation of the 72-hour activation plan, on which the intelligence-led integrated team comprising of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), K9 units of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) and the SAPS in Soweto, the specialised law enforcement unit from the Gauteng traffic police, and other law enforcement disciplines responded, and within 24 hours, traced and arrested two suspects, aged 35 and 40, in Eldorado Park.

The motive for the murder of the police officer was yet to be determined. Further investigations were under way to establish a possible connection of the suspects to other crimes.