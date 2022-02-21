SAPS: No arrests yet in murder of Chatsworth mother and her two children who were gunned down

POLICE are still searching for the suspects who shot and killed a Chatsworth mother and her two children. Charlene Naicker, 38, of Pond Street in Welbedacht East, and her two children were gunned down at their home on February 11.

Both children, Chazlyn, 2, and Ainzlee, 14, died within 24 hours of the shooting incident. Naicker died in hospital on Monday morning. By noon on Monday, police said charges of murder were being investigated by Chatsworth SAPS and the motive for the killings was not known.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said on the day of the attack police officers responded to a report of a shooting incident just after 8.30pm. “It is alleged that three armed suspects opened fire at a family. A 2-year-old child and a 15-year-old teenager died after they were transported to a local hospital for medical attention.” She confirmed that the mother had also since passed away.

Naicker’s sister Samantha Windvogel told IOL that the family had received the devastating news about her death just after 6am. An emotional Windvogel said her sister had been in the intensive care unit but doctors had told her she was making progress. The funeral service for both of Naicker’s children took place over the weekend.