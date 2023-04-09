SAPS, taxi associations converge following spate of murders

The South African Police Service (SAPS) and the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Sipho Hlomuka are expected to meet with the taxi industry after an increase number of taxi-linked murders and violence in the province recently. The SAPS said this was an attempt to find lasting solutions to the ongoing acts of violence and intimidation between rival taxi associations in the province.

The engagement comes as scores of taxi owners have, in the less than a month, been gunned down. Police minister General Bheki Cele recently met with owners of the main taxi associations responsible for taxi operations in KwaZulu Natal and Gauteng respectively, where it was resolved that a Peace Agreement agreeing on, amongst other things, a ceasefire be drafted and signed between the involved taxi associations. Now the taxi stakeholder meeting in which the Peace Agreement can be completed will take place at the Ladysmith Indoor Sports Centre in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

Five people were murdered in three separate incidents on the same day last month - two in Tongaat in the north coast and one in Amanzimtoti on the south coast. These incidents were believed to be linked to taxi violence. On another day shortly after that, two taxi bosses were gunned down in Berea.