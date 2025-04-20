SA’s biker delivery boom | The side-hustle putting food on the table while the pie is getting smaller

CMS Motorcycles in Cape Town’s Bellville suburb had just received a fresh set of motorcycles when I walked through the door. And with that fresh set of bikes, came hopeful customers trying to get their hands on one of the hottest properties on South African roads - a delivery motorcycle.

I wasn’t a customer, as I had earlier phoned the dealership to ask them if I could get some insight into the incredible boom of delivery motorcycles on the road. These days, the chances of seeing one next to you at the traffic light or stop are very good. They are everywhere, with most supermarkets, retail pharmacies, and even liquor stores having their products. CMS Motorcycles’ Charlene Etzebeth confirmed that sales of these bikes have grown over the years and they had to do their best to keep up with the demand.

Most of the bikes are from China and India, and they're selling like hotcakes. The delivery of pizza had been common in South Africa, with places like Debonairs having their own drivers, normally dressed for a black tie event. SA biker deliver boom | McDonald Saynyama from Cape Town started his delivery business as a side-hustle in 2024 and now employs two drivers. pic.twitter.com/4xeHbpJPJO

— IOL News (@IOL) April 19, 2025 But it all changed during the Covid-19 lockdown in South Africa, when regulations that food from restaurants could only be delivered to our doors. This is the period of time when delivery bikes started to become very popular. “We have been here for six years, and over the last four years, there has definitely been a big boom in sales for the delivery motorcycles,” Etzebeth said. “The Covid-19 pandemic was the biggest driver. That is when people stayed home and were dependent on deliveries for take-aways. From then on it sort of became the norm I guess, with convenience being the biggest reason for deliveries these days.

According to Etzebeth, a lot of people started buying and leasing bikes as a way to make extra money on the side. But for many, it has become a full-blown business. Most of the drivers that we see on the street don’t own the bike they sit on. They rent it for a day or a week. The people who own them are literally coining it. “The cost of the popular fleet bikes, which are mostly used for deliveries, is between R16,500 and R17,500,” Etzebeth said.

“We’re basically the only ones selling these bikes in our area, and we sell up to 50 bikes a month. We have individual customers, but there are a lot of people who buy in bulk and then put them up for rent. People would buy 10 bikes at a time.” A delivery driver in Paarl, who doesn’t want his name to be mentioned in the article, confirmed the boom in delivery drivers on the road and said he was making a lot more money between 2021 and 2022 than what he is currently earning. The prices to rent these bikes have gone up because of the demand, while the piece of the pie is getting smaller.

“Everyone is getting into this business, and you basically have to work harder now to get a slice of the action,” he told IOL. “For the customers, it is good, deliveries get out faster because of the number of drivers on the road. But for us, we must now work longer hours just to make up the money.” McDonald Saynyama from Cape Town started his delivery business as a side-hustle in 2024. But it’s more than just a job … pic.twitter.com/A2EscrbNba

— IOL News (@IOL) April 19, 2025 McDonald Saynyama is one of the people who started his delivery journey as a side-hustle in 2024. And he went from one bike on the road just servicing a retail pharmacy to buying two more and employing two drivers. It’s something that he is proud of, being able to help people put food on the table. But, most of all, he just wants to help people get their good quickly and efficiently. “Growing up I wanted to be in the transport business or anything to do with distribution. I always wanted to help people, especially the elderly, to make their lives easier, such as getting their medicine delivered,” Saynyama said.

“The delivery service is not only for the youngsters when they need to snack while watching a movie. “For me it’s a passion and then there is job creation. I saved up and, when I purchased my first bike, the side-hustle helped me to buy more bikes, which allowed me to employ people. “So out of that small hustle, more people can put food on the table.”