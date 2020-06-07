SA's confirmed Covid-19 deaths now stand at 998 with 48 285 confirmed cases
Durban - The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa has risen to 48 285 with the numbers of deaths related to the virus now at 998.
On Sunday, the Health Ministry confirmed that the number had increased by 2312 over the last 24 hours.
"Today, we are deeply saddened to report the first death in Mpumalanga," Health Minister, Zweli Mkhize said in a statement.
"The Western Cape has reported a further 45 Covid-19 related deaths. This brings the total national deaths to 998. We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased".
The recoveries to date are 24 364- this translates to a recovery rate of 50,5%.
The Western Cape remains the province with the most confirmed cases with 31 824, while Gauteng has 5 496 cases and KwaZulu-Natal has 3 108 cases recorded.
Globally, more than 6.6m people have tested positive for Covid-19. The global death toll stood at over 393 000.
IOL