SA’s Covid-19 cases climb to 639 362 with 845 new cases reported, recovery rate on 88.6%

Durban - South Africa now has 639 362 confirmed Covid-19 cases with 845 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. On Monday, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced that a total of 3 808 949 tests have been recorded in SA with 8 759 new tests conducted since the last report. Mkhize said the Covid-19 death toll now stood at 15 004 with 115 more Covid-19-related deaths reported in SA. KZN: 25 Gauteng: 5 Eastern Cape: 12 Free State: 7 North West: 10 Western Cape: 13 Limpopo: 43 “Our recoveries now stand at 566 555 which translates to a recovery rate of 88,6% ,” Mkhize said. #COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 07 September. pic.twitter.com/QqsuQCQ2ny — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) September 7, 2020 Mkhize warned that while the number of positive infections was decreasing, South Africans need to continue with containment measures in order to prevent a second wave.

"We have seen that hospital admissions have been reduced, the number of people on ventilators has been reduced," Mkhize said.

He added that the surge seen when SA downgraded from level 4 to level 3 has not been seen with the further downgrade to level 2.

"We have not discounted this as other countries have shown resurgence after showing a plateau," Mkhize said.

He added that it was important to note that the Department is going through research on herd immunity however there are a number of factors that will need to be confirmed with time.

