SA’s Covid-19 cases climb to 640 441 with 82 new deaths reported

Durban - In the last 24 hours, 1079 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 bringing the number of confirmed cases in South Africa to 640 441. According to the Department of Health, the total number of tests conducted to date is 3 821 162 with 12 213 new tests conducted since the last report. Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said 82 more deaths were reported with SA's Covid-19 fatality count now standing at 15 086. KwaZulu-Natal - 27 Western Cape - 20 Gauteng - 15 Eastern Cape - 9 Free State - 6 Northern Cape - 5 "Our recoveries now stand at 567 729 which translates to a recovery rate of 88.6%," Mkhize said. #COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 08 September. pic.twitter.com/CMc13yuLuY — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) September 8, 2020 Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has commended SA for its efforts made in the fight against Covid-19.

According to Dr Michael Ryan, WHO Executive Director of Health Emergencies Programme, SA reached out to the WHO as a means of identifying areas in which effective strategies could be worked upon.

He said SA reached out to the WHO, not through weakness but through strength in recognising that it had a complex outbreak on its hands.

WHO Director General, Tedros Ghebreyesus, said last month, SA's cases showed a significant reduction since the peak which was experienced in July.

“The most important indicator is deaths. South Africa is doing its best and we are very glad to partner and send our colleagues to work in SA. With the current trend, we hope to further push the decline and control the pandemic,” he said.

Ghebreyesus went on to thank the SA government and President Cyril Ramaphosa for their efforts.

IOL