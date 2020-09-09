SA’s Covid-19 cases now at 642 431 with 82 more deaths reported

Durban - As the country anticipates a possible downgrade of lockdown regulations in the next few days, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases has increased to 642 431 with 1 990 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. The Department of Health said on Wednesday that 82 more deaths have been reported, taking the country's Covid-19-related death tally to 15 168. "Regrettably, we report 10 deaths from KwaZulu-Natal, 27 from Gauteng, five from the Eastern Cape, eight from the Free State, 10 from the North West and 22 from the Western Cape. Our recoveries now stand at 569 395 which translates to 88.7%. Since the last report, 21 736 new tests have been conducted between private and public labs," Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize said. Picture: Dept of Health Speculation is rife that SA will move to level 1 in the coming days.

IOL earlier reported that Mkhize hinted at the downgrade due to the country's Covid-19 infection rate which slowed down during level 2.

Speaking to Radio Islam, Mkhize said: “We will have to move to level one and get closer to normal activities. We hope we can still contain the numbers and the past two weeks have been very encouraging with no upsurge and we hope that if we go to the next level, the upsurge is going to be less,” said Mkhize.

He said that caution still needed to be exercised, particularly in terms of keeping measures with regard to major gatherings but there was a need to start opening up more economic activities to get the country’s severely battered economy back on its feet.

IOL