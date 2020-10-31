SA’s Covid-19 cases now at 725 452, recovery rate at 90%

Johannesburg - The cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases has risen to 725 452, with 1 770 new cases identified since the last report, the Health Department said on Saturday. Gauteng, which has recorded 228 756 cases to date, accounts for 31,5% of the country’s cases. KwaZulu-Natal is in second place with 123124 case - 17% of the national case load. The Western Cape, which for months in the early part of the national lockdown maintained the highest number of infections, now accounts for 16.2% of the national total with 117 326 confirmed cases. Cases per province

Data for October 31, 2020, supplied by the national Department of Health.

Deaths and recoveries

According to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, another 46 Covid-19-related deaths were recorded since Friday. Of these;

35 were from the Eastern Cape

2 from Gauteng

2 from the Free State

3 from KwaZulu-Natal

and 4

This brings the total number of Covid-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic to 19 276.

Data for October 31, 2020, supplied by the national Department of Health.

The number of recoveries now stand at 654 182, which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.

Testing data

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 822 973 with 22 150 new tests conducted since Friday’s report.

Data for October 31, 2020, supplied by the national Department of Health.

Global outlook

America reported a record 99 750 new coronavirus cases and 1 009 deaths on Saturday. The country, which goes to the polls to elect a new president in three days, has confirmed 9 024 298 Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Further afield, Greece said on Saturday that it will expand a night-time curfew on movement and shut restaurants and bars in the most populous areas of the country for one month from 3 November to contain a resurgence in Covid-19 cases.

The country has reported less cases of the novel coronavirus than most in Europe, but has seen a gradual increase in infections since early October.

Restaurants, bars, coffee houses, cinemas, museums and closed gyms will be shut from this coming Tuesday, Nov. 3, for a period of one month across northern Greece and Attica region, which includes the capital Athens.

A curfew on night-time movement, until now applicable to the hardest-hit areas, would be expanded across the country from midnight to 5.00 am.

"These new rules.. are focussed on two sources which are, verifiably, conducive to the spread of the virus; entertainment and the movement of people," Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in an public address.

IOL