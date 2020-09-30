SA’s Covid-19 cases reach 674 339 with more than 1000 new infections reported in the last 24 hours

Durban - As South Africa prepares to welcome international travellers once again, the Health Ministry has announced that 1767 new Covid-19 cases have been confirmed taking the country's cumulative cases to 674 339.

Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize 16 734 South Africans have succumbed to Covid-19-related illnesses with 67 more reported in the last 24 hours.

He said three people from Eastern Cape, 37 from KwaZulu-Natal, 11 from Gauteng, nine from Western Cape and seven from the Free State had lost their lives.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients. Our recoveries now stand at 608 112 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%. The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 187 917 with 23 426 new tests conducted since the last report,” he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, ministers from the National Coronavirus Command Council gave insight as to what the easing of travel restrictions means for various sectors.