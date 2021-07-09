SA’s Covid-19 deaths climb to 63 873 amid 22 443 new infections
Share this article:
Durban - A total of 374 more people succumbed to the Covid-19 virus on Friday, pushing the number of deaths to 63 873.
This comes as the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported 22, 443 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2, 157, 687.
The NICD said this increase represents a 29.5% positivity rate.
“As per the National Department of Health, a further 374 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 63 873 to date,” the NICD said in a statement.
As of Friday, 13, 771, 077 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
In the past 24 hours there has been an increase of 869 hospital admissions which brings the total number of people hospitalised to 16,286.
IOL