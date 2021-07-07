SA’s Covid-19 deaths now 63 039 after 411 more succumb to virus

Durban - South Africa’s deaths related to the Covid-19 virust surpassed the 63 000 mark on Wednesday following the deaths of 411 more people. This took the country’s cumulative deaths linked to the virus to 63 039.

This comes as 21 427 new Covid-19 cases were recored which brought the the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,112,336, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said. The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (49%), followed by Western Cape (13%). Limpopo accounted for 9%; KwaZulu-Natal & North West each accounted for 8% respectively; Mpumalanga accounted for 6%; Eastern Cape & Free State each accounted for 3% respectively; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of Wednesday’s new cases. There were a total of 195 493 active Covid-19 cases in the country.