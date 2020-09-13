SA’s Covid-19 recovery rate remains steady at 88.9%

Durban - South Africa now has 649 793 Covid-19 cases with 1 579 new cases confirmed in the last 24 hours. However, the recovery rate remains steady with recoveries standing at 88.9% for the last few days. On Sunday, the Health Ministry announced that 20 new deaths were reported, taking the country's total Covid-19 fatality count to 15 447. According to Dr Zweli Mkhize, four deaths were reported from KwaZulu-Natal, six from Gauteng, four from the Eastern Cape and six from the Western Cape. “We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased patients. Our recoveries now stand at 577 906 which translates to a recovery rate of 88,9%, Mkhize said. He added that the total number of tests conducted to date is 3 918 478 with 15 692 new tests conducted since the last report.

Picture: Dept of Health

Picture: Dept of Health

Globally, 29 093 519 have tested positive for Covid-19 with 926 774 deaths and 20 935 831 recoveries.

Meanwhile, British clinical trials for the AstraZeneca and Oxford University coronavirus vaccine have resumed following confirmation by the Medicines Health Regulatory Authority (MHRA) that it was safe to do so, the company said on Saturday.

The late-stage trials of the experimental vaccine, one of the most advanced in development, were suspended this week after an illness in a study subject in Britain.

"The standard review process triggered a voluntary pause to vaccination across all global trials to allow review of safety data by independent committees, and international regulators," AstraZeneca said.

"The UK committee has concluded its investigations and recommended to the MHRA that trials in the UK are safe to resume."

The company said it could not disclose further medical information.

