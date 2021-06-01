SA’s Covid-19 vaccinations inch towards one million jabs as death toll climbs to 56 506

Durban - As of midnight on Monday, South Africa has managed to vaccinate a total of 970 448 people, the National Health Department said.

Of these, 479 768 people - consisting of frontline health workers - were vaccinated under the Sisonke Programme and given the one shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

A further 490 680 people - mostly the elderly and people over 60-years-old - were vaccinated under Phase Two with the first dose of Pfizer vaccine, taking the total to 970 448 vaccinations.

The department said that the total number of registrations on the EVDS system was 3 107 130. Of these 956 239 were heath care workers and 2 150 891 were people 60-years-old and above.

These vaccination figures come as South Africa on Monday night recorded 2 792 new Covid-19 infections and 67 more deaths, taking the country’s death toll linked to the virus to 56 506.

The cumulative number of the Covid-19 cases identified in the country rose to 665 617 while the cumulative total of tests conducted was 11 631 239.

Of the tests conducted, 24 669 new tests were recorded since Sunday.

Of the 67 Covid-19 related deaths, the Eastern Cape reported 4, the Free State 13, Gauteng 17, KwaZulu-Natal 1, Limpopo 15, Mpumalanga 4, North West 0, Northern Cape 11 and Western Cape 2.

South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 1 559 337, representing a recovery rate of 93,6%

IOL