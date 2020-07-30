Sassa changes make it easier for grantees to collect payment

Durban - From Monday, August 3 to Sunday, August 9, Sassa grantees will be able to receive their grant at the Post Office to a bank account of their choice or vice versa. Sassa CEO, Totsie Memela, said beneficiaries can now change from one payment method to another. Recipients will also have the flexibility to move from one bank to another. "This development is a response to the challenges some beneficiaries have experienced in trying to access their special relief grant from Post Offices. The challenges reported, include long queues and the fact that funds run out at times. Beneficiaries end up having to be sent home empty handed. Beneficiaries of the Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress are requested not to visit the Post Office during the first seven days of the month as that week is reserved for payment of the normal grants," Memela said. She said it is important for beneficiaries to understand that they should not go to the Post Office before they have received the SMS notification that says funds are available. The SMS notification is used to limit the numbers of people reporting to a Post Office on a particular day and also to ensure that sufficient cash is available. "The appeal is for everyone who does update the details to ensure that their information is captured correctly – if choosing a bank account, ensure that the account is in their name as Sassa cannot pay money for one person into the account held by another and that the bank account is active," she said.

The payment process is delayed if money is sent to a closed account, as Sassa has to wait for the funds to be returned before sending it to the Post Office for collection.

Memela said if choosing a money transfer option, grantees need to ensure the the cellphone number provided is correct and is registered in their name.

"We are a listening government and these changes emanate from beneficiaries who appealed to us to provide them this flexibility and we duly obliged," she said.

The payment of the special grants is quicker if paid into a bank account. Citizens without bank accounts are thus encouraged to open an account. There are many entry level, inexpensive options in the market – some of which can be opened online.

Any citizen who does not update their information during this window period, or who provides incorrect banking details will have the payments for the remaining months sent through to the Post Office.

Responses to frequently asked questions about this relief grant can be found on the WhatsApp platform on 082 046 8553.

Approved beneficiaries of the Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress grant can change their payment method by visiting www.srd.sassa.gov.za from August 3 to 9 August 2020.

