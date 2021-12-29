SASSA grant payment dates for 2022 announced

PRETORIA - The first SASSA payment dates for 2022 have been announced. As usual, older people will get paid first, followed by those with disabilities and child grants will be paid last, and the rest of the month will be dedicated to other Sassa payments. “There is no need to rush to withdraw cash on the first day. Once the money is in the account, it will remain there until it’s needed,” SASSA said.

Social grant payment dates for January 2022 #SASSACARES @The_DSD @nda_rsa @PostofficeSa pic.twitter.com/iRhHKSNYsf — SASSA (@OfficialSASSA) December 23, 2021 After everyone has collected, on Monday, 10 January, social relief of distress (SRD) grant recipients can now also collect their R350. However, recipients have to wait for an SMS confirming that the funds have been paid, and that’s when they can head to their nearest post office. The last three digits of the beneficiaries’ identity numbers determine the day on which they can visit the branch.