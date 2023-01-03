Sassa says grant recipients will be paid on time this month

Johannesburg - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) says social grants will be paid on time this month. Speaking to eNCA, Sassa’s Moabi Pitsi said they have addressed the system’s technical glitches that saw many recipients unable to receive funding in November and December last year.

He said payments will be made between January 3 and 5. “So those technical issues have been cleared and we are ready to pay grants in the new year. From Sassa’s side it’s all systems go and we are ready to pay grants,” Pitsi said. Older persons’ grants will be paid from Tuesday, January 3 while the disability grant will be paid from Wednesday, January 4.

Sassa said all other grants will be paid from Thursday, January 5. “There is no need to rush to withdraw cash on the first day. Once the money is in the account, it will remain there until it is needed. These beneficiaries are encouraged to use ATMs and merchant retail stores to withdraw their social grants,” the agency said. Sassa warned all beneficiaries to be vigilant for unscrupulous people attempting to cheat them through scams.

Sassa urged applicants for the Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress Grant of R350 to check and update their banking details when required on the online platform, . “Sassa will keenly monitor the January payments to stick to paying the right social grant, to the right person, at the right time and place – njalo (always),” the agency said. IOL