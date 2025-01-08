Scheduled electricity upgrades in Observatory, Salt River, and Woodstock

Cape Town residents have been warned of critical infrastructure upgrades set to take place in Observatory, Salt River, and parts of Woodstock on Friday, January 24, or on Friday, February 7. The City of Cape Town’s Electricity Generation and Distribution Department has advised residents that the upgrades will interrupt electricity supply but also warned that the infrastructure work is dependant on weather conditions.

The electricity will be disrupted to: Observatory

Salt River

Parts of Woodstock The work will be carried out overnight on January 24 from 20:00 to 08:00 on January 25. Depending on the weather conditions, the work could be rescheduled to take place on Friday, February 7, from 20:00 to 08:00 on Saturday, January 8.

“Please note that the outage duration is an estimation and restoration could be delayed due to the complex nature of the infrastructure work. “Our teams will work as quickly as possible to complete the work within the communicated time. If the electrical loads are too high on restoration, or unforeseen matters occur, the restoration times could be impacted,” the city said. “Residents will not have electricity supply while the work is being carried out. The electricity supply interruption will only impact the highlighted areas on the map.”

To view the area outage map, visit: https://bit.ly/4dURYlY Residents have also been advised to check the city’s official communication channels, including the city’s social media channels, or contact the call centre for any updates on the upgrades. Residents were also advised to note: