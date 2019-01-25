PICS: 70 000 protesters descend on Brussels to demand action on climate
At least 70 000 people braved the cold and rain to demand that the Belgian government increase its efforts to fight climate change.20h ago | World
Augmented reality, a new and emerging technology, will render mobile devices obsolete25 January 2019 | Cape Argus
Divers in Hawaii were watching a school of tiger sharks feast on a dead whale on Tuesday when a much bigger fish appeared out of the depths.20 January 2019 | Eish!
Electronics expo in US unveiled gadgets like a roll-up television, folding smartphones, domestic robot servants for the elderly, and robot legs that help you walk.18 January 2019 | Cape Argus
“Meteors don’t usually explode in the atmosphere over cities. Because it is so rare, it was incredible to see," said Dr Daniel Cunnama.18 January 2019 | Cape Argus
Global media intelligence company, Meltwater, reported that in the last week on social media, there have been over 160 000 mentions of the hashtag “#10YearChallenge”.17 January 2019 | Cape Argus
The South African National Space Agency (SANSA) reported that all indications suggest that a meteor entered the Earth’s atmosphere above the Western Cape17 January 2019 | Cape Argus
Vergelegen, which hosts 100 000 local and international visitors annually, has welcomed nine newborns to its growing bontebok herd this summer.16 January 2019 | Cape Argus
People were warned to be alert for bat attacks in the region north of Sydney as soaring temperatures caused stressed bats to bite and scratch.14 January 2019 | World
Scientist James Watson, who won the Nobel Prize for his work on DNA, has been stripped of honorary titles over his ‘racist’ theories on genetics.14 January 2019 | World
Twitter is officially banned in China, but only recently have Chinese authorities started to worry about the power of tweets.4 January 2019 | World
As the Earth rang in 2019, four billion miles away a Nasa probe was taking a photo of a minor planet called Ultima Thule.2 January 2019 | World
Starlings wintering in Israel have been putting on a spectacular aerial dance display over the Negev desert every morning for the past two weeks.2 January 2019 | World
Water supply systems weren't designed to deal with altering weather patterns brought about by climate change. This needs to change.1 January 2019 | Opinion
Imagine opening the box, which was bought to feed the family's new pet lizard, and being greeted by 250 clearly active and ravenously hungry crickets.30 December 2018 | World
The ZACube-2, worth R16.5million, is the first of a “constellation of satellites” that the Department of Science and Technology is planning to send to space to collect data.30 December 2018 | Sunday Tribune