Are you puffing the 'toxic dragon' this festive season? Vaping's hidden dangers may be lethal

After years of several campaigns against 'big tobacco' and 'big nicotine', it seemed that fewer people were likely to pick up smoking. This was until vaping became in vogue. With reports of smoking scientifically linked to cancer, periodontal disease, infertility, and pulmonary toxicity, many more people are informed and hesitant to take up the habit.

The Global Action to End Smoking said South Africa’s smoking rate is 18.2%. "This accounts for approximately seven million adults. An increasing number of smokers have expressed interest in safer alternatives to cigarettes," stated Global Action to End Smoking. *Nkululeko Mazibuko, who works at a stall that sells vaping products in a mall in Westville, KwaZulu Natal told IOL that some clients turn to vaping in an effort to quit smoking and using nicotine products altogether.

"Vaping is an alternative to smoking. So, it's a substitute for people who want to get off cigarettes. It is a feasible alternative that does not leave any odour," he said. "Cigarettes contain tar, carbon dioxide and other chemicals that are absent in vape pens." Mazibuko added that there are different formulations of nicotine in the vaping industry. "There is free-based nicotine which gives a user the same effect as a cigarette that cuts your throat, and then there's salt-based or crystallised nicotine which allows higher nicotine content but less on the throat, so it does not cut one's throat."

So, how exactly does vaping affect the body? Well, scientists believe there has not been enough time to study the effects, but there are some worrying observations. The Heart and Stroke Foundation South Africa said: "The truth about vaping is still very much up in the air, as the studies haven't been able to run for long enough to be conclusive. This said, there are many things which have demonstrated that vaping is far from benign. "A recent study found that smoking cigarettes decreases the gene expression of 53 genes that play a part in fighting viruses and bacteria. Vaping affects an astonishing 358 of them. What's scary is that we have no idea what this actually means yet," said the organisation.

It listed the following risks of vaping: Vaping is likely to give you cancer. It is linked to hair loss.

It is linked to erectile dysfunction. It will damage your oral health. Is vaping being advertised to younger consumers? Vape products are often colourful with eye-catching designs and styles.

This is far from a coincidence. One has to look at the psychology of colour to find out. "Colour psychology plays a major role in how consumers make decisions and evaluate brands: Up to 90% of an initial impression comes from colour...Consumers attach feelings they have about certain colours," reported HubSpot Blog. Children and young adults love colour. This matters as it seems like vaping is deliberately being advertised to them.

News Medical said: "Candy or fruit-flavoured vaping products sold in colourful packaging are known to attract the youth attention more than adult smokers. Moreover, packaging of such products is often designed to resemble food or drink products that are mostly marketed to the youth." The medical news outlet added that an increasing body of evidence suggests that the current promotion of vaping products may entice young people and non-smokers to start vaping. A high number of young people believe that vape marketing is aimed at them, which justifies the greater influence of vaping promotion on youth. *Not his real name. Changed for privacy.